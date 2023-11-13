BTIG Research Begins Coverage on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

GitLab stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.19.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,869 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,648.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,137,648.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,323 shares of company stock worth $26,384,985. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

