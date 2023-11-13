Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

