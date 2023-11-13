California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of American Water Works worth $165,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after buying an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

