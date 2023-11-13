California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $210,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $634.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $572.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $636.43. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

