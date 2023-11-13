California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 73,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $207,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.