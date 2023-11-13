California Public Employees Retirement System Has $161.95 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.58% of Gartner worth $161,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $411.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.67. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $412.41.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,014 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

