California Public Employees Retirement System Has $173.82 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,522 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.62% of WEC Energy Group worth $173,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

