California Public Employees Retirement System Has $272.42 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $272,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $109.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

