California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 115,976 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115,976 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of NIKE worth $246,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $106.11 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

