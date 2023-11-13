California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,779 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Stryker worth $202,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $273.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.79. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $216.55 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.