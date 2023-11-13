California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,515 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $234,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.94 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.91 and a 200-day moving average of $484.96. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

