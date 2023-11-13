California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,279 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Hershey worth $228,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.09. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.