California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,202 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,202 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $145,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

