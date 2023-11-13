California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,319 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 34,319 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Boeing worth $214,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

BA stock opened at $196.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.25.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

