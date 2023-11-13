California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 38,882 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $196,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.05.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

