California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,383 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $242,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

