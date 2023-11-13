California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 43,608 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $149,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.92. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

