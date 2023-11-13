California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,887 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,887 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $222,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

PAYX opened at $115.43 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

