California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 97,762 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 97,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $184,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

