Camden National Bank Acquires 79 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 187,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,544,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.66. 1,384,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

