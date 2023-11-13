Camden National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 123,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

