Camden National Bank Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

