Camden National Bank Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

