Camden National Bank Has $10.12 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

