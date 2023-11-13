Camden National Bank Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,552,815. The company has a market capitalization of $246.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
