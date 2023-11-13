Camden National Bank Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,029. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

