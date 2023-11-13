Camden National Bank Has $596,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 461,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 120,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,280. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

