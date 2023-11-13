Camden National Bank Has $7.68 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after acquiring an additional 617,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,446,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.75. 2,069,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,257,688. The stock has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

