Camden National Bank Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $113.71. 1,183,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,475. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

