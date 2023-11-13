Camden National Bank Sells 1,317 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 24,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $158.12. The stock had a trading volume of 130,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,359. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

