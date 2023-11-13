Camden National Bank Sells 255 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 174,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,773. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average of $186.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

