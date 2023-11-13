Camden National Bank Sells 272 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $374.19. The company had a trading volume of 121,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,219. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.14.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

