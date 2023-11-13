Camden National Bank Sells 56 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.88. The company had a trading volume of 309,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,901. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.35 and its 200 day moving average is $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

