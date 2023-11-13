Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.45.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 0.6 %

Cameco Announces Dividend

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$58.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.85. The company has a market cap of C$25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.