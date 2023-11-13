Cameco (TSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.20

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$60.20 and last traded at C$59.78, with a volume of 98335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of C$26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

