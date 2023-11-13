Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.0 %

CNC stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,170. The firm has a market cap of C$136.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

