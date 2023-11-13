Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.0 %
CNC stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,170. The firm has a market cap of C$136.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Canada Nickel
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Nickel
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.