Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 52,500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $130,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 200.0% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 91,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

