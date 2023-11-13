Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $74,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,193,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average of $187.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

