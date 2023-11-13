Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Suncor Energy worth $95,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.