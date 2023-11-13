Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Sun Life Financial worth $91,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

