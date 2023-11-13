Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $106.76 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,372 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,232 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of SEA worth $106,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $45.26 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. SEA’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.24.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

