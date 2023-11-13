Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $133.94 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Southern worth $133,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

