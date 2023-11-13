Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $90.15 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323,280 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,900,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $90,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 507.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.