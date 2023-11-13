Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $93.30 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,084,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.68% of Akamai Technologies worth $93,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock worth $1,885,664 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

