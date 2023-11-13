Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $96.86 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $96,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $469.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $469.97. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

