Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $117,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

