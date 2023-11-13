Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017,329 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $125,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

