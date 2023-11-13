Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 48,600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.22% of Sysco worth $83,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

