Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,190 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Zoetis worth $77,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis stock opened at $169.32 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.76 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

