Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 51,735 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $78,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 674,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 310,831 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

